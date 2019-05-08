Man, 73, avoids jail after vicious attack on partner

A pensioner who admitted to launching a vicious attack on his partner has avoided jail.

Robin Fishwick had pleaded guilty to assault causing Deborah Bennett grievous bodily harm when he appeared before Wigan and Leigh magistrates in April.

They were told the 73-year-old of High Street, Tyldesley, punched his victim in the face, causing her to fall and injure her hip to such an extent that she needed surgery and a 10-day stay in hospital.

The court heard police were called after the incident was reported to them by the ambulance service, who had attended the property to treat the victim.

Appearing at Bolton Crown Court for sentencing, he was given a 12-month community order and must go on an alcohol treatment course for nine months. The judge also imposed a 30-day rehabilitation activity requirement.