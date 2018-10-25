Leigh's week in court

A round-up of people who have appeared before Wigan and Leigh magistrates.



Rhys Connor Jones (19): Bridges Street, Atherton - Drove a Ford Focus dangerously on Leigh Road, Wigan, drove without insurance or a licence: Community order for 12 months with rehabilitation requirement and 200 hours of unpaid work, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay costs of £100 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from driving for 18 months.

Dale Lewis Crosby (31): Ena Crescent, Leigh - Non-payment of £2,405 fine imposed in October 2017: Suspended jail term for 60 days with the defendant given more time to pay fine.

Danielle Dennis (28): Wilsford Close, Golborne - Drove without due care and attention on Charles Street, Golborne, drink driving with 154 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood with the legal limit being 80 milligrammes: Fined £230, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £850 to the Crown Prosecution Service , disqualified from driving for 19 months.

Keanan Vanden (20): Glover Court, Leigh - Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the supervision requirements imposed following a release from prison: Supervision default order made with unpaid work requirement for 40 hours.

Jonathan Chappell (37): No fixed address - Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with supervision requirements imposed following a release from prison: Fined £30.

Michael White (48): Ormskirk Road, Wigan - Possession of an offensive weapon, a broken bottle, in Rosedale Avenue, Atherton, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour towards a police officer, assaulted a police officer: Guilty pleas given and sent to Bolton Crown Court for sentencing on October 31.

David John Miller (42): Bright Street, Leigh - Assaulted Angela Whalley by beating her: Community order with alcohol treatment requirement and curfew for 10 weeks, restraining order not to contact directly or indirectly Angela Whalley or Rebecca Whalley, not to enter Albion Drive, Wigan, pay £100 compensation, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay costs of £150 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Peter John Rosbotham (54): Silverdale Avenue, Ince - Possession of a kitchen knife in a public place, Standishgate, Wigan - Jailed for six months, with the offence being so serious as it was there second offence for possession of bladed article, restraining order not to enter Glebe Street, Standish, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115.

Jack Paul Williams (25): Selkirk Grove, Norley Hall - Drove on City Road, Wigan, while disqualified, possession of cannabis, a class B drug, drove without insurance: Community order for 12 months with unpaid work requirement for 150 hours, disqualified from driving for 12 months, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Christopher Stewart Thompson (48): Golborne Place, Scholes - Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirements of a community order given for £800 theft of perfume during a burglary at Boots: New community order made with drug rehabilitation requirement.

Scott Penman (29): Macauley Place, Wigan - Drove on Severn Drive, Norley Hall, while disqualified, obstructed a police officer in the execution of his duty, drug driving with cocaine and ecstasy in the blood, drove without insurance: Jailed for eight weeks suspended for 12 months with drug rehabilitation requirement, disqualified from driving for 12 months, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.