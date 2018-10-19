Leigh's week in court

A round-up of people who have appeared before Wigan and Leigh magistrates.



Ako Mohamad Jazad (28): Melrose Avenue, Leigh - Harassment of Charlotte Browne by sending her text messages, sending flowers and repeatedly knocking on her door: Discharged conditionally for 12 months, restraining order not to contact Charlotte Browne or approach an address at Melrose Avenue, Leigh, pay £100 compensation.

Leon Chell (21): Lilac Avenue, Leigh - Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirements of a community order: Fined £50.

Danielle Dennis (28): Wilsford Close, Golborne - Drove a BMW without due care and attention, drink driving with 154 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood, with the legal limit being 80 milligrammes: Fined £230, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £850 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from driving for 19 months.

Ryan Paul Blinkhorn (22): Pennington Road, Leigh - At Wigan, failed to stop at the scene of an accident, drove without insurance or a licence: Community order for 12 months with unpaid work requirement for 150 hours, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Sophie Holland (26): Hollyoak Road, Worsley - Drove on the A50 near Uttoxeter at a speed exceeding 70mph in a restricted area: Fined £160, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £85, driving record endorsed with three penalty points.

Richard Taylor (42): Lincoln Drive, Aspull - Drove a vehicle that was unlicensed: Fined £125, ordered to pay vehicle excise back duty of £40, pay costs of £85.

Michael Scully (66): Elm Avenue, Ashton - Dishonestly failed to promptly notify the Department of Work and Pensions of a change in circumstances that would affect their entitlement to employment support allowance: Community order with six-week curfew, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Vasil Udila (45): Glebe Street, Leigh - Drink driving in a Kia with 59 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, with the legal limit being 35 microgrammes, drove without a licence and without insurance: Community order for 12 months with rehabilitation activity requirement and unpaid work for 200 hours, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from driving for 40 months.

Darren Farrar (43): Church Avenue, Bickershaw - Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence order, failed to surrender to court: Suspended sentence order varied to include a 10-week curfew, discharged conditionally for 12 months.

Michael White (48): Ormskirk Road, Wigan - Possession of an offensive weapon, a broken bottle, in Rosedale Avenue, Atherton, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour towards a police officer, assaulted a police officer: Guilty pleas given and sent to Bolton Crown Court for sentencing on October 31.

Thomas Anthony Whalley (29): Poolstock Lane, Wigan - Assaulted Emma Snow by beating her: Defendant jailed for 10 weeks, pay a surcharge to fund victims services of £115.

David Patrick Dutton (40): Thorburn Road, Wigan - Drink driving in an Audi TT on Bankside, Wigan, with 84 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, with the legal limit being 35 microgrammes of alcohol: Community order with six-week curfew, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from driving for 20 months.