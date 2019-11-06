Leigh knife attack woman to appear at crown court

A woman will appear before a crown court judge next month accused of an horrific knife attack in Leigh.

Drew Pattinson is also charged with attacking two police officers who came to arrest her.

The 22-year-old, of no fixed address, has been charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent and two counts of assault against emergency workers.

Pattinson will stand in the dock at Bolton Crown Court on Monday December 2.

It was at around 6.15pm on Friday November 1 that the officers were called to reports of a stabbing on Charles Street in Leigh.

While arresting a woman at the scene, PCs Rimmer and Titherington, were alleged to have been assaulted by her.

The condition of the stabbing victim - David Liptrot has not been disclosed.

Pattinson has been remanded in custody by magistrates pending her crown court appearance.