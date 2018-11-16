Leigh Centurions owner fined for having no number plate on front of his £300,000 Lamborghini Aventador

The owner of Leigh Centurions has been hit in the pocket for a driving offence while driving his £300,000 Lamborghini.



Derek Beaumont was pulled over on the M60 after a police patrolman noticed there was no registration number on the front of his orange coloured Aventador V12.

A Lamborghini Aventador like Mr Beaumont's

Beaumont said the registration plate was in the boot of his car but declined a £60 fixed penalty notice offered by the traffic officer and drove away. He was later summonsed to court.

The 47-year-old from Bolton, failed to attend the hearing at Manchester Magistrates’ Court and was convicted in his absence of an offence under the Road Vehicles (Display of Registration Marks) Regulations 2001.

He was fined £440 and was also ordered to pay £129 in court costs and surcharges, however he will not have any points endorsed on his licence.

Beaumont did not attend the hearing and no mitigation was read on his behalf. He claimed the court hearing had been held in error and without his knowledge.

He declined to comment on why no registration plate was on his vehicle but said previous hearings had also been held about the matter, also in error and fines imposed on him had been refunded.

In a statement issued after the case he added: ‘This allegation took place many months ago and a full disclosure was sought by me including video footage which was not provided nor responded to despite being received recorded delivery by the courts.

‘Instead without my knowledge a hearing took place that I obviously wasn’t present at. A few weeks ago without any notice of that hearing or outcome I received a cheque refunding me the amount from the courts and I actually banked it.

‘It is ridiculous that another a court hearing has taken place but it goes without saying that the hearing will no doubt follow the same process and the court will overturn their error and I will be refunded the money as I will pay it once notified so as to avoid any collection issues.

‘Hopefully at that point I can receive the video footage and full disclosure requested before entering a plea and attending court at a hearing that I am notified of, so that the matter can be dealt with according to the law of the land.’

Last year Beaumont stated he rarely drives his Lamborghini.

In a column on the Centurions website, detailing his meeting with Keiron Cunningham, he wrote: “I agreed to drive over to his house so decided to give the Lambo a spin, as I rarely use it and you need to keep it turning over every couple of months.

Ironically, I thought as I was driving over, ‘Is this a good idea turning up in a flash car negotiating a good deal for the club should he be interested?’ but that part was easy as, believe it or not, that wasn’t a motivator for Keiron.”

Cunningham would later join as director of rugby but has since left in a major cull following their failure to reach the top-four of the Championship last season.

The special measures, set by the Rugby Football League, mean that Beaumont is unable to sign players, but the club is being linked with Featherstone boss John Duffy who is a former Centurions players.