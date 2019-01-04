Large police presence outside Wigan Magistrates' Court as murder suspect makes first appearance

There is an unusually large police presence outside Wigan Magistrates' Court this morning as a murder suspect makes his first appearance.



Several police cars and vans have been stationed outside the front of the Darlington Street courthouse as Peter Connor, 31, is set to appear for the murder of Billy Livesley.

There is a significant police presence

Connor of Dorothy Walk, Abram, has been charged with the murder of 21-year-old Billy, from Platt Bridge after a fatal attack which took place on Friday, December 28.