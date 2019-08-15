Lancashire Police firearms amnesty: AK-47 and James Bond-style Walther PPK pistol surrendered

An AK-47 assault rifle and James Bond-style Walther PPK pistol were among almost 40 firearms handed in at police stations across Lancashire during a two-week national surrender.

The 38 guns also included shotguns, air rifles, and 1,172 live bullets. The amnesty ran from July 20 to August 4.

The Walther PPK is favoured by fictional spy James Bond. Inset: the AK-47

Insp Nigel Barraclough from Lancashire Police’s tactical operations department, said: “The surrender was a great success and even one less firearm on the streets is one less that could be used by a criminal to harm or threaten our communities

“Our aim is to keep Lancashire safe which we will continue to do by working with partners and our local communities to prevent and detect crime. This nationwide surrender is a very good example of how members of the public can directly help us prevent harm to our local communities by removing the risk of weapons getting into the wrong hands.”

The force was unable to say where exactly the weapons were handed in, with a number of deposit boxes placed in police stations across the county.

Lancashire’s Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw said: “Every single firearm handed in is one which will not be able to fall into the wrong hands and the public’s support is crucial.

“There are number of reasons that people may find themselves with a firearm they should not have, potentially through inheritance or legally owned guns

they have no more use for.

“Tackling violent crime is a key priority for us and this is just part of the work that goes on in the county to make our communities and the people of Lancashire safer.”