Knife and hammer raiders flee with cash after raid on Betfred shop

Staff at a bookie's were terrorised by masked raiders wielding a hammer and a knife.



The raid on the Betfred branch in Westleigh Lane, Leigh, was caught on CCTV cameras and the police are now urging the public to help them track the intruders down.

The other Betfred raider was clad all in dark clothing

It was at around 7.50pm on Monday September 23 that two men entered the bookmakers armed with a hammer and knife.

They made threats toward staff and caused significant damage to the shop before fleeing with a quantity of cash.

There were no reports of injuries.

Det Con Amelia Trimble of GMP’s Wigan District said: “This was a terrifying incident for staff to endure and while there were thankfully no injuries, it has had a considerable psychological impact.

“Do you recognise either of the people in these images? While the pictures aren’t of the clearest quality, their clothing is quite distinctive – particularly the trousers numbered ‘85’ and the bright top of the second individual.

“If you can assist our inquiries, please get in touch.”

Details can be reported to police by calling 0161 8565307 quoting incident number 2936 of 23/09/2019.

Information can also be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.