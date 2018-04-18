Jail for violent duo over hotel robbery

Armed robbers who carried out a terrifying attack on a well-known borough hotel and stole a safe have been put behind bars.



Jordan West, from Leigh, and Richard David Johnson were both sentenced to four years and eight months in prison at Bolton Crown Court.

The Greyhound Hotel

The duo covered their faces by pulling their hoods tight and wielded a crowbar and a screwdriver as they threatened staff at the Greyhound Hotel on the East Lancs Road in Leigh before forcing their way into a rear office where they took the safe.

West, of Pennington Square, and Johnson from Salford then made off east in a Vauxhall Corsa they had stolen during a burglary in Eccles earlier the same morning.

Police thanked residents who had helped them bring 25-year-old West and Johnson, 28, to justice.

DC Ian Deary from Leigh CID said: “This was a violent crime on a well-known business in the area which a lot of local people work at and want to enjoy visiting.

“The perpetrators covered their faces and brandished weapons while making threats.

“Although there was some very good policing work that day we could not have done this without the bravery and support of the Greyhound Hotel staff and the members of the public who provided us with vital information.

“This is a good example of police and public working together to get two criminals off our streets.”

West and Johnson stole the car at around 5am on February 8 and then headed to the Little Hulton area of Salford, where they were disturbed attempting to take the registration plates off a resident’s car at around 9.30am.

About 20 minutes later they walked into the reception area of the Greyhound Hotel to launch their raid. They took the safe off the wall before making their getaway.

Following a tip-off from the public police were able to apprehend the pair. Officers found the safe, a crowbar and associated items as well.

West and Johnson were remanded in custody after appearing at the magistrates’ court and pleaded guilty at the first opportunity.

A judge sentenced them to four years and eight months for the robbery, 12 months for the burglary, three months for attempted theft of the number plates and three months for stealing the car. All the sentences were set to run concurrently.