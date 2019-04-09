Inquest opens into death of murder-probe grandma

An inquest has opened into a much-loved grandma's death which sparked a murder probe.

Debbie Twist was fatally injured in an incident at an address in Manchester Road, Leigh, on March 17.

The 47-year-old, who was a mother-of-three and also had three grandchildren, had suffered serious stab wounds.

A murder probe was launched following her death, and investigations are ongoing.

Friends and relatives later took to social media to raise money towards Ms Twist’s funeral costs.

A brief hearing was held at Bolton Coroner’s Court yesterday at which the deceased was formally identified and basic details of the situation recorded.

The coroner then adjourned the hearing pending the conclusion of criminal proceedings.

It was shortly before 8pm on St Patrick’s Day that police were called by the ambulance service to reports that a woman had been stabbed at the property on Manchester Road.

A 39-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of murder and has been bailed pending further inquiries.

A 37-year-old woman who was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender was also bailed pending further inquiries.

A tribute posted online by Ms Twist’s family read: “She was the rock of our family and it is so hard to carry on without her. We miss our mum so much and just wish she could walk through the door but we know that she won’t.”

Police are still appealing for information about the case. Anyone with details should call officers on 0161 856 8797 quoting reference number 1994 of 17/03/2019. Or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.