"I’d probably have ended up boozing a lot, trying to hide it and ended up worse" - RL player talks openly about rehabilitation after jail

A rugby league player has spoken of how a stint in prison has helped him to start turning his life around.



Scott Moore, former St Helens, Castleford, Widnes, Huddersfield, Bradford, Wakefield and North Queenland Cowboys player, was put behind bars in March following an incident in 2016, in which he led police on a high-speed pursuit before being tasered six times.

Moore, 30, drove at speeds of over 100mph through a housing estate in Leigh, crashing into the wall of a house before the pursuit ended on Arrow Street.

He then elbowed an officer in the face, enabling him to escape before eventually being caught, tasered and arrested by officers a short while later.

His jail term came at great cost to his career and private life, even making him miss the birth of his baby daughter. In fact, the first time he got to meet his newborn girl was when she was brought to visit him at HMP Risley.

Now, after his release, Moore told BBC Sport how he is rebuilding his life. Despite being on a nightly curfew, he revealed that he and partner Harriet were “good and solid and happy.”

He said: “We’re fine, I’m happy to be a dad, which was something I’d never really thought about.”

When asked what his life would be like if the shocking police chase hadn’t occurred, he said: “I’d probably still be at Wakefield, still with the same issues.

“I’d probably have ended up boozing a lot, trying to hide it and ended up worse. Who knows?

“I’ve just got to deal with it and take each day as it comes while rebuilding my life.”