Hunt for 'scoundrel' who robbed elderly woman

Police have launched an investigation to find a "scoundrel" who robbed an elderly woman.

The thief targeted the woman at Leigh Post Office, on Silk Street, on Saturday morning.

A Facebook post by GMP Leigh, Atherton and Hindley said: "The elderly lady who was the victim of the robbery is shaken but unharmed and is speaking with police.

"CCTV being checked for the identification of this scoundrel."

They urged shoppers to be aware of thieves.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.