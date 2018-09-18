Hindley pub murder victim named locally

A murder inquiry has been launched after the death of a Wigan dad who was attacked at a pub.

Detectives say the investigation is under way after the victim, named locally as 45-year-old Lee Christy, was assaulted at The Bear’s Paw on Saturday, just before 11pm.

Police confirmed the man was taken to hospital for treatment, where he remained in a critical condition.

But it has now emerged that he died yesterday afternoon.

His family, including wife Julie, are being provided with support from specially trained police officers.

No arrests are understood to have yet been made in connection with the incident.

Investigators closed down the pub on Sunday, in a bid to preserve any evidence and specialist officers remained at the scene for the duration.

Det Insp Andy Butterworth, of GMP’s major incident team, said: “I want to extend my sincere condolences to the family of the man that died this morning as a result of the injuries he sustained after being assaulted.

“His family are understandably devastated by his death and we are providing them with support from specially trained officers at this difficult time.

“This is now being treated as a live murder investigation and we are keen to speak to anyone who may have information about exactly what happened that night and the person responsible.

“If you think that you have information that can assist our investigation then I would urge you to contact police immediately.”

Tributes were paid online to Mr Christy, who is thought to have worked at one time for Jeyes in Wigan.

Lisa James said: “So sorry for your loss lv my heart goes out to you all.”

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police on 0161 856 2491, quoting incident number 2245 of 15/09/18, or the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.