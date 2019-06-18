Here's a list of every arson attack in Lancashire - listed by town - recorded by the police in the past three years

There has been a rise in the number of arson attacks in Lancashire over the past three years. Here's the list of deliberate fires recorded by police.

The data listed below came directly from Lancashire Police and was requested under freedom of information laws. It has not been edited and, as a result, some places are listed twice, once with hyphens and once without.

Town / 2016 / 2017 / 2018 / Total

Not recorded / 4 / 25 / 22 / 51

Accrington / 37 / 55 / 47 / 139

Bacup / 6 / 6 / 11 / 23

Banks / - / - / 1 / 1

Barnoldswick / 4 / 3 / 2 / 9

Bingley / 1 /- /- / 1

Blackburn / 71 / 74 / 95 / 240

Blackpool / 93 / 106 / 96 / 295

Bolton / 3 / 2 / 4 / 9

Bolton le Sands / 1 /- /- / 1

Burnley / 66 / 71 / 76 / 213

Bury / 1 / 2 / 1 / 4

Carnforth / 3 / 3 / 3 / 9

Chorley / 23 / 33 / 26 / 82

Clayton-le-Woods / - / 1 / - / 1

Cleveleys / 1 /- / - / 1

Clitheroe / 8 / 7 / 8 / 23

Cliviger / 1 /- / - / 1

Colne / 12 / 11 / 14 / 37

Darwen / 10 / 18 / 28 / 56

Fleetwood / 20 / 11 / 17 / 48

Freckleton /- / 1 / - / 1

Haslingden / 1 / - /- / 1

Kirkham / - / 1 /- / 1

Lancaster / 36 / 27 / 28 / 91

Leyland / 9 / 13 / 13 / 35

Liverpool / - / 1 / / 1

Lostock Hall /- / - / 1 / 1

Lower Darwen /- / - / 1 / 1

Lytham St Annes / 2 / 1 / / 3

Lytham St. Annes / 4 / 8 / 7 / 19

Morecambe / 35 / 22 / 41 / 98

Nelson / 26 / 53 / 43 / 122

Ormskirk / 11 / 14 / 14 / 39

Poulton le Fylde / - / - / 2 / 2

Poulton-le-Fylde / 1 / 3 / 1 / 5

Preston / 101 / 160 / 161 / 422

Rochdale / - / 1 / 2 / 3

Rossendale / 15 / 10 / 11 / 36

Skelmersdale / 63 / 33 / 31 / 127

Southport /- / - / 3 / 3

Thornton Cleveleys / 2 / / 2 / 4

Thornton-Cleveleys / 6 / 12 / 9 / 27

Up Holland / 1 / / / 1

Waddington / / 1 / / 1

Warrington / 1 / / 3 / 4

Whalley / / / 1 / 1

Wigan / 1 / 1 / 3 / 5

Grand total / 680 / 790 / 828 / 2298