Grandmother stabbed to death: Murder suspect is re-bailed

A murder case suspect has been re-bailed six months after a grandmother died from stab wounds.

The 39-year-old man had been arrested by police probing the death of Debbie Twist at a house in Manchester Road, Leigh, on March 17.

It was shortly before 8pm on St Patrick’s Day that police were called by the ambulance service to reports that a woman had been stabbed at the property.

She was pronounced dead at the scene and a 25-year-old man was also taken to hospital with arm injuries but later released.

Police would later reveal the victim to be 47-year-old Ms Twist, a mother of three and grandmother of three.

The 39-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder and bailed two days later pending further inquiries had been ordered to answer his bail this month and when he did was told that he would be bailed again, to a date yet to be set.

A 37-year-old woman, arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, has also answered bail but now been released under investigation as the murder probe continues.

Paying tribute to Ms Twist at the time, her children Beth, Jordan and Mark said: “Debbie wasn’t just a mum. She was our best friend and a friend to many.

“She was taken from us too soon and under tragic circumstances. She will be missed by everyone.”

An inquest was opened into Ms Twist’s death at Bolton Coroner’s Court in April but then adjourned pending the outcome of criminal investigations.

Police are still appealing for information about the case. Ring 0161 856 8797 quoting reference number 1994 of 17/03/2019. Alternatively call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.