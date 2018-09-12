Girl, 18, bit police officers trying to arrest her

A teenager who bit police officers and lashed out with damaged handcuffs after losing her temper in a pub, has been given a suspended youth custody sentence.

Defence solicitor Bob Toppin told borough justices Drew Pattinson would accept she had “anger management issues”, after her violent outburst against bobbies who were trying to arrest her in The Garage bar in Leigh.

The Wigan court heard the 18-year-old had a previous conviction for attacking a paramedic and a police officer. Pattinson, formerly of Kensington Drive, Leigh, pleaded guilty to two police assaults, as a result of the latest incident, and causing criminal damage.

She was given a 12-week jail term, suspended for 12 months, and ordered to do 100 hours’ community service.

Magistrates also ordered her to pay £100 in compensation to each officer she attacked and £60 for the broken cuffs. Pattinson must also complete 20 rehabilitation activity days.

Prosecutor Katie Beattie said that police were called to the bar to reports of a “domestic” incident. They saw a man “clearly distressed”, arguing with Pattinson over securing the keys to the house where they both lived.

Pattinson became irate and had to be removed from the premises, the court heard.

But while she was being escorted to a waiting police van, she struck one of the officers in the face and struggle as attempts were made to handcuff her.

She smashed the cuffs against a cage in the back of the van, and had to eventually be placed in leg restraints, because of her violent behaviour. The officer say that she continued to be abusive and threaten them as they transported her back to the police station.

Mr Toppin said Pattinson felt that the officers were not listening to her side of the story and could have been more understanding.

She was concerned as her partner had the keys to the house, where all her worldly goods were stored, and she was afraid she would be left with nothing. after falling out with him, added Mr Toppin.