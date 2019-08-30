Fleeing knife man hid blade in a planter in Wigan town centre

A man who wielded a steak knife outside a Wigan town centre pub has been spared a prison term.

Bolton Crown Court heard that Mark Davies was drinking outside the John Bull Chop House on The Wiend on July 3 when Stewart Johnson mistakenly thought he had shouted at him.

Prosecutors said Johnson walked towards him “aggressively”, put his hands on Mr Davies and was pushed away. Someone else then intervened.

A while later the victim went outside to smoke and the defendant was still there and threatened to “paste” him.

He was now armed with a knife which he swapped from hand to hand while threatening him before walking away.

Police arrested Johnson a short while later by the Grand Arcade and officers found the knife in a nearby flower planter. The blade had a cutting edge of more than three inches.

Johnson, 38, of Keble Grove, Leigh, pleaded guilty to threatening Mr Davies with a knife in such a way that there was an immediate risk of serious physical harm when he appeared before Wigan justices who then sent him to crown court for sentencing.

A separate offence of having a knife in a public place was withdrawn by the prosecution.

The judge gave him an eight-month prison sentence but suspended it for 24 months.

Johnson must also obey a three-month night-time curfew, was ordered to pay a £149 victim surcharge and the knife was forfeited for destruction.