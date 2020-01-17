Five-year ban for mum caught behind wheel while four times the drink-drive limit

A woman caught drinking vodka at the wheel was four times the limit, a court heard.

A police officer tipped off about a possible drink-driver saw Kerrie Daltrey’s Ford Mondeo on Holden Road, Leigh, on December 8.

Tess Kenyon, prosecuting, told Wigan justices: “He saw that vehicle driving slowly and close to the kerb. It pulled over and he uses emergency equipment to indicate to the driver that he wishes to speak to them. As he approached the vehicle Mrs Daltrey was drinking from a bottle of vodka. He asked if she was OK. It was clear she was intoxicated because of her behaviour.”

The 48-year-old got out of the car and confirmed she had been drinking, the court heard. Tests showed she had 140 microgrammes of alcohol in 100mls of breath. The legal limit is 35mgs.

Daltrey pleaded guilty to driving while over the legal limit. Ms Kenyon said she had received a 20-month ban for drink-driving in 2011.

Martin Jones, defending, said Daltrey did jury service in November for a case which brought back memories of traumatic events from her own past. She asked to be excused from the case, but was refused.

Mr Jones said: “She struggled on for six weeks dealing with that matter. She says that her life spiralled out of control and this is the end of that downward spiral, this particular case, because she accepts that what she did was totally wrong.

“She has pleaded guilty, she co-operated with the police on the night, there was no attempt to evade.”

Mother-of-two Daltrey has already sought help, including from Addaction and a counsellor.

“She has taken real and active and determined steps to address and resolve the issues,” Mr Jones said.

He urged the bench not to impose a prison sentence for his client, describing it as a “unique case” they “will never come across” again.

Daltrey was banned from the road for five years and ordered to take an extended test before she can drive again. She was given a 12-month community order, with 300 hours’ unpaid work and must pay £177 in costs and surcharges.

The bench chairman said they had taken into account her guilty plea, remorse, efforts to address her drinking and the traumatic circumstances.

She continued: “But I have to make it clear this is a very serious offence. I don’t think my colleagues and I have seen a reading so high.

“Your demeanour when police arrested you was such that you were clearly not capable of driving. The implications could have been much more serious - you could have killed someone. No doubt you understand how serious the offence is.”