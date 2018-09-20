Family’s emotional tribute to Hindley murder victim

The family of a man who died after being assaulted in Hindley has paid tribute to him.

At around 10.55pm on Saturday, September 25, police were called to The Bear’s Paw on Market Street to reports that a man in his 40s had been assaulted.

He was taken to hospital for treatment and remained in a critical condition before he sadly died on Tuesday afternoon.

He has since been formally identified as 45-year-old Lee Christy from Wigan.

Paying tribute to him, Lee’s family said: “Lee was a well-loved father, son and brother.

“He was a good friend to many, a happy-go-lucky guy who loved a pint, and a selfless man who would give you his last penny.

“He is going to be sorely missed by his daughter Leah, his mother Olive and her partner Benny, his sister Julie, and four brothers, Darren, David, Stewart, Andrew, and brother-in-law Phil. A vast amount of friends will miss his bubbly personality and good company.

“His family would like to thank everyone for their kind words and support at this difficult time.”

Paying tribute to her father, Lee’s daughter said: “Dad, I can’t explain how I feel right now. My heart is broken into a million pieces.

“The thing that hurts me the most is that I will never get to see you grow old, you’ll never see me turn 18 years of age, help me to pick my first car or walk me down the aisle. But most importantly, you’ll never see your grandchildren come into the world.

“I will always cherish the three phone calls a day that would always end with, “I love you Leah, stay safe.” I would just like to say a massive thank you for being the best dad that I could have ever asked for. You’ve done me so proud. I love you dad. Sleep tight and rest in peace my angel.”