Family pay tribute to fatal stabbing victim

The family of a dad who died after being stabbed in Leigh has paid tribute to him.



At around 11.45pm on Saturday 23 February 2019, officers were called by the ambulance service to a report of a man who had been stabbed at a property on Platt Street.

Phillip Rooney

When police attended, they discovered a man who had suffered a stab wound to his stomach.

Despite the best efforts of emergency service workers, the man – who has since been formally identified as 32-year-old dad-of-two Phillip Rooney - was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Paying tribute to him, Mr Rooney’s family said: “Phillip was our son, brother, uncle and grandson and the father of two wonderful boys.

“He tragically lost his life in the early hours of Sunday morning.

“The day before his tragic death Phillip spent the day with his family. It was a happy day that will fill our hearts with happy memories.

“Phillip was much loved by his family and friends. He was witty, caring, fun loving and had a kind heart. He was very family orientated and would do anything for you. He had a heart of gold.

“Phillip will be sadly missed by all who knew him.

“As a family we have been overwhelmed by your kind messages of support and appreciate the floral tributes that have been laid. At this time we ask for some privacy as a family to grieve.”

Stephen Brocklehurst, of Billinge Road in Pemberton, has been charged with murder and is due to appear at Manchester Crown Court today (Wednesday).