Drugs gang jailed for nearly 70 years

A heroin and crack cocaine dealing gang has been jailed for nearly 70 years after trying to flood the borough’s streets with hard drugs.



Detectives from Greater Manchester and Lancashire had been tailing the 14-strong collective through the early months of 2017.

Robyn Anderton, a member of the drugs gang

And when vehicles belonging to some of those involved were pulled over by police, they found hundreds of pounds in cash and 70 wraps of heroin or crack cocaine.

Police later searched the homes of ringleaders Robyn Anderton and Darren Charnock, in Palace Grove, Leigh, and found the property "littered with class A drugs".

Today following a sentencing hearing at Preston Crown Court, jail terms of 68 years and six months have been handed out.

Det Sgt Simon Monks, of Wigan Police, said: "Today’s sentences are not only a richly deserved outcome for the specialist officers from GMP and Lancashire who have been involved in uncovering these key players in the supply of drugs across the borough, but also the communities which are often blighted by these drugs and the pain and misery that they cause.

"The men and women involved went to extreme lengths, such as hiding items on their person, giving themselves alias names and jumping out of first floor windows, to avoid being caught by the police.

"The fact they took such serious measures to evade us shows they understood that what they were doing was not only breaking the law, but putting people’s lives at risk.

"Taking a supplier of drugs off the street is great, but to have 12 people who have actively supplied class A drugs behind bars is a huge achievement."

Those sentenced include:

Jamie Crompton, 31, of Ainsworth Lane, Bolton - jailed for seven years for conspiracy to supply heroin and crack cocaine, as well as robbery and handing a stolen vehicle, in separate cases.

Robyn Anderton, 23, of Palace Grove, Leigh - jailed for five years and seven months for conspiracy to supply crack cocaine, heroin and cannabis.

Darren Charnock, 28, also of Palace Grove - jailed for seven years and two months for conspiracy to supply crack cocaine, heroin and cannabis.

Lisa Rigby, 37, of Cunliffe Street, Leigh - jailed for five years for conspiracy to supply crack cocaine and heroin.

Alex Hall, 29, of Carswell Close, Tyldesley - jailed for four years for conspiracy to supply crack cocaine and heroin.

Luke Briggs, 18, of Hendon Street, Leigh - jailed for three years for conspiracy to supply crack cocaine and heroin.

Kieron Siddeley, 22, of Warrington Road, Leigh - jailed for five years and four months for conspiracy to supply crack cocaine and heroin.

Hayden Ashcroft, 29, of Coronation Drive, Leigh - jailed for four years for conspiracy to supply crack cocaine and heroin.

Charlie Boyle, 19, of Carisbrook Road, Leigh - jailed for five years and seven months for conspiracy to supply crack cocaine and heroin, as well as separate offences of criminal damage, arson, and assault.

Michael Siddeley Jnr, 24, of Littleton Close, Warrington - jailed for nine years and four months for conspiracy to supply crack cocaine and heroin.

Callum Riley, 18, of Kensington Drive, Leigh - jailed for seven years for conspiracy to supply heroin, crack cocaine and cannabis.

Aaron MacFadden, 24, of Chatham Street, Leigh - jailed for five years and eight months for conspiracy to supply crack cocaine and heroin.

Jonathan Wood, 31, of Richmond Drive, Leigh - sentenced to eight months, suspended for 18 months, and 100 hours unpaid work for allowing a property to be used to produce class A drugs.

A 17-year-old boy who cannot be named for legal reasons, was given a 12-month rehabilitation order for supplying cannabis.