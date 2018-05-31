Drug driver banned from the road

A young man who got behind the wheel after smoking cannabis has been disqualified from driving.

Neil Williams, 22, pleaded guilty to drug driving at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court and also admitted driving a vehicle with no insurance.

Police stopped the Vauxhall Vectra on Nel Pane Lane in Leigh on January 20 after using technology to work out it should not be on the road.

They spoke to Williams, of Glebe Street in Leigh, and smelt cannabis. A sample revealed the level of component THC was 7.7 microgrammes, compared to the legal limit of two.

Williams said he drove the car after an argument with his partner.

He was banned from the road for 15 months and fined a total of £415.