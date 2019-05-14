Driver in head-on crash and knifepoint car-jacking gets sentencing date

A man who caused a head-on collision on a busy road in the borough and robbed a motorist of their car at knifepoint will face justice next month.

John Noonan previously pleaded guilty to causing serious injury by dangerous driving, robbery and possession of a bladed article.

The 28-year-old faced Judge Graeme Smith at Bolton Crown Court this week, where he was due to be sentenced for the offences.

Judge Smith heard that, on January 16 last year, at around 11am, Noonan was driving a Ford Puma along Slag Lane in Lowton.

He overtook a car at speed, swerved back onto the right side of the road, over-steered and ended up on the wrong side of the road again, which took him into the path of a Nissan Almera.

The two cars collided, leaving the driver of the Nissan with a broken wrist.

Noonan scrambled out of the car and ran across a field, leaving behind his phone and his saliva on the airbag, which is how he was traced.

He had no driving licence nor insurance.

Nine months later, in September 2018, Noonan committed a terrifying robbery in which he threatened a motorist at knifepoint.

The court heard how the victim was at his home on Holden Road, in Leigh, when he heard noises outside.

He opened his back gate, which leads into an alleyway, and was confronted by Noonan holding a knife towards him at waist height.

He handed over his keys and watched on helplessly as his car was driven away.

Inside the car was a white iPhone 5S, £200 in cash, clothing and a motorbike helmet.

At his latest court hearing Noonan, of Alvan Square in the Openshaw area of Manchester, appeared via video link, but the hearing was adjourned while reports are sent to the judge.

He will appear again on June 14 for sentencing.