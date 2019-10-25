Drink-driver pulled over by police after clipping skip while trying to re-park his car

A young drink-driver who crashed into a skip while trying to move his car at a wedding has been banned from the road and fined.

Luke Morecock was spotted by police driving a Toyota Aygo with a smashed rear window in the early hours of October 4, Wigan justices heard.

The bench was told the 22-year-old, of Warrington Road in Leigh, was at the reception to celebrate a friend’s marriage in Skelmersdale when he became unhappy with where the car was parked.

However, after colliding with an unlit skip he panicked and decided to head home, at which point the vehicle drew the attention of police officers on Stannanought Road at around 12.20am.

Prosecuting, Ann Deakin said Morecock tested positive at the roadside and then produced two samples at the police station, the lower one reading 59 microgrammes of alcohol per 100ml of breath compared to the legal limit of 35.

Defending, Martin Jones said: “My client hadn’t intended to make the journey he was making. He decided he was unhappy with where he had parked his car on the hotel car park.

“He clipped a skip and the back window of the car shattered. He then changed his plans and decided to go home.

“Perhaps the damage to the back window drew the attention of the police to his vehicle.”

The magistrates banned him from the road for 15 months and fined him £120 while also ordering him to pay £85 costs and a £32 victim surcharge.