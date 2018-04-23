Dog theft rates ‘through the roof’ campaigner says

Dog thefts in the borough have “gone through the roof” in recent weeks, a local organisation says.

Fiona Monger, Wigan and Leigh coordinator for Dog Lost UK, says at least seven dogs have been stolen from Wigan in the last few weeks, including two pedigrees being snatched within days of each other last week.

Her warning came after the Post recently revealed that the town’s police officers saw a 66 per cent rise in the number of dogs being reported stolen last year.

Fiona said: “The issue hasn’t gone away. In fact I think it’s gone through the roof. We need to get word out about this.”

Last weekend, a Chihuahua called Lola was stolen in Hawkley Hall. The pedigree pup was snatched while her owner was walking her in Glensford

Close, and was approached by another dog walker. Lola was spooked and ran off into another garden, but was not there when her owner went to retrieve her.

Witnesses have reported seeing Lola being bundled into a grey Vauxhall.

She has been reported missing to police.

Just days later, French bulldog Luna was thieved from an Orrell garden. Luckily, she was reunited with her heartbroken owners this week after a resident who purchased her had spotted the missing appeals.

Fiona added: “They’re both pedigree dogs, and little Lola is very cute. They are very sellable”

Anyone with information on missing dogs is urged to call police on 101 or Dog Lost on 0844 800 3220.