Dad given two-year ban after being caught drink-driving

A father has been banned from driving for two years after he was caught drink-driving.

Peter Lee, 43, was convicted of driving with 97 microgrammes of alcohol in 100mls of breath, more than double the legal limit of 35mgs.

The incident happened on December 5 on Chapel Street in Leigh.

Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court heard the disqualification would have a real impact, as he travelled to north Wales every week, where his 13-year-old son lives and it would also affect his role as a senior residential care worker.

Lee, of Boundary Street, Leigh, can reduce the length of the ban if he completes a rehabilitation course. Magistrates also imposed a 12-month community order with 80 hours of unpaid work and ordered him to pay £600 costs.