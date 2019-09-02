Crown court date set for two men arrested after disturbance on street

Two men arrested following a disturbance on a street in the borough will face a crown court judge.

Tano Udila and John O'Malley, both of Glebe Street in Leigh, have been told to appear at Bolton Crown Court on September 30 by magistrates.

The two appeared before Manchester and Salford Magistrates' Court on Saturday.

Udila, 19, did not indicate a plea to a charge of affray.

O'Malley, 48, indicated he will enter a guilty plea to possession of an offensive weapon but not guilty pleas to charges of affray and violent disorder.

No formal pleas have been entered at this stage.

Both men were released on bail subject to conditions not to contact each other or enter Glebe Street.

That means Udila must live at a property elsewhere in Leigh while O'Malley was bailed to an address in Lowton.

Police were called to reports of a disturbance on Glebe Street at around 10am on Tuesday August 27.

Udila and O'Malley were arrested by officers two days later.