Child sex beast from Wigan is jailed for 15 years

A vile Wigan paedophile who repeatedly sexually assaulted a young girl and tried to rape her has been jailed for 15 years.



David Pek was sentenced at Manchester Crown Court for nine offences, including seven counts of sexual assault against a child under the age of 13 and one of attempted rape.

The court heard how the 34-year-old from Tyldesley was caught after the victim confided in a teacher. Pek lived at three different houses in Little Hulton and a caravan at an unknown location between 2009 and 2012: the three-year period during which the abuse took place. His victim was aged between eight and 12 years at the time of the sexual assaults.

Despite pleading not guilty when the matter arrived at court, Pek was convicted following a seven-day trial which began back in November at Manchester’s Crown Square.

Judge Michael Leeming, who handed down the sentence, heard how the victim now suffers from anxiety and depression as a result of Pek’s continued abuse.