Chaos on Wigan streets as police arrest two men and confiscate drugs and cash after pursuit

Police have arrested a pair of men following a pursuit which ended with a serious collision and the discovery of a huge drugs and cash haul.



Shortly before 10.30am today (Wednesday, May 29), officers on patrol spotted two men in a silver Ford Mondeo acting suspiciously on Westbourne Avenue in Lower Ince.

The officers followed the car and requested for it to stop – unfortunately the driver sped up and there was a short pursuit.

The car then came to a stop on Kirkhall Lane where both the driver and the passenger attempted to make off on foot.

One of the men attempted to get out of the vehicle before the car had stopped moving and received injuries as a result.

The car then collided with a telephone box.

Kirkhall Lane in Leigh, where the collision took place

The man was picked up by an ambulance but unfortunately due to his behaviour towards paramedics police then had to intervene and transport the man to hospital.

A second man was caught by police after attempting to make off on foot, both the men were arrested for a number of offences including suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs and dangerous driving.

Upon search of the vehicle officers found a large amount of drugs and cash.

It is also believed that the car was stolen.

GMP’s Sergeant Barry Greyo from GMP’s Wigan borough said: “This was a significant discovery and it is all thanks to the skills of the patrolling officers, who have the incredible ability to just know when something isn’t right.

“We now have one man in custody and a second is receiving treatment in hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, however he too has been arrested.

“The officers today have successfully stopped a large amount of dangerous drugs making their way any further onto our streets.”

Anyone with any information which could help the investigation is asked to contact police on 0161 856 7129, alternatively call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.