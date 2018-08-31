Burglar bit man in bungled raid

A burglar who bit his victim, while trying to flee from a bungled break-in, has been jailed for four years.

Ryan Smedley was caught red-handed by a householder, who had been asleep at the time, Bolton Crown Court was told.

Smedley and his victim became involved in a brief struggle, as the man tried to prevent him from leaving, the court heard.

But Smedley, while desperately trying to escape, managed to bite the householder’s fingers, the court was told.

Smedley also threatened to stab his victim, during their confrontation, but there was no evidence of a knife being present.

The 34-year-old, formerly of Old Hall Lane, Westhoughton, who appeared for sentence via a video link, pleaded guilty to burglary and assault.

Jailing him, Judge Timothy Stead said the incident did not appear to have left the victim with any lasting effects.

The judge added though: “It is hard to imagine that someone would not have been shaken to awake and find someone in their bedroom late at night.”

Judge Stead said he was also satisfied that the defendant was not armed with any weapon at the time of the break-in “other than the teeth which you used to bite him”.

The break-in was merely a “continuation” of his criminal career, he added.

Paul Treble, defending, said his client, who had entered an early guilty plea to the offence, had been living in a caravan at the time.

He added: “He did not have a great deal of support at the time and he accepts that this was a serious offence.”

The court heard that Smedley had previous convictions for aggravated burglary and criminal damage.