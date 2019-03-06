Billy Livesley murder probe: Man in court accused of perverting course of justice

There was a heavy police presence at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court for the hearing of a man charged as part of the Billy Livesley murder investigation.

Jimmy Price, 22, of Leaway, Ince, appeared in the dock on Wednesday morning accused of perverting the course of justice.

Police vehicles outside Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court on Wednesday morning

He did not enter a plea and the case was sent to Manchester Crown Court, where he will appear on Wednesday, April 3.

Price was remanded on bail, with conditions not to contact those involved in the case and not to enter Wigan.

He was charged by police investigating the death of 21-year-old Billy, from Platt Bridge, who died on December 29, a day after being found seriously injured on Bickershaw Lane, Abram.

Billy Livesley

Thousands of people turned out to say goodbye, with Platt Bridge coming to a standstill as the procession at his funeral was led by motorbikes and quad bikes.

Peter Connor, 31, of no fixed address, and Myles Connors, 26, of Layton Street Caravan Park, Layton Road, Preston, have both been charged with murder and will next appear at Manchester Crown Court on Thursday, April 18.

As a result of the investigation, James Connor, 38, of Lily Lane, Bamfurlong, was charged with making threats to kill Marcus Mitchell - Billy's brother - on Sunday, January 13. He pleaded not guilty and a trial date was set for Monday, June 24 at Bolton Crown Court.

A 22-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder remains on bail, while a 22-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender is also on bail.

A 58-year-old man arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit attempted murder and two men, aged 25 and 26, who were arrested on suspicion of murder were all released with no further action.