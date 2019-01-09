Billy Livesley murder investigation: Detectives probing the death of Wigan dad-to-be arrest second man

Detectives probing the death of Wigan dad-to-be Billy Livesley have arrested a second man on suspicion of his murder

The 22-year-old man was detained on Tuesday afternoon and remains in custody for questioning.

The arrest relates to a fatal assault that took place on Bickershaw Lane, Abram, on Friday December 28 in which 21-year-old Billy suffered serious injuries. He was taken to hospital in a critical condition but died the following day.

A Home Office post-mortem examination confirmed that the cause of death was a significant head injury.

Another man, 31-year-old Peter Connor, of no fixed address, has already been charged with murder and appeared before a Manchester Crown Court judge on Monday. He has been remanded in custody pending further hearing.

A man in his 50s, arrested soon after the attack on suspicion of conspiracy to commit attempted, was released under investigation.

