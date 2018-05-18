'Baggo' killer jailed for four years and eight months

A man who attacked and killed a fellow Wigan pub customer has been jailed for four years and eight months.

Craig Cropper, 29 of Arundel Street, Hindley, had denied the murder of Nicholas Sullivan but pleaded guilty to manslaughter, which was accepted by the prosecution.

The 51-year-old victim, known by the nickname Baggo, died on January 20 this year after the assault in the Georgia Brown pub in Market Street.

Liverpool Crown Court heard that Mr Sullivan died from head injuries he suffered after being knocked to the ground and which left him unconscious.

After the assault the victim, a father-of-two daughters, was given first aid at the scene before being rushed to hospital, where he sadly died.

Cards left with flowers at the scene expressed “heartfelt sympathy”, and hailed the victim as a “legend”.