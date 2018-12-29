Attempted murder probe launched as man fights for his life

Two men have been arrested after a man was left fighting for his life after being attacked.



Police were called by the ambulance service shortly after 9.35pm on Friday to reports a man had been assaulted outside a house on Bickershaw Lane, Abram.

A 21-year-old man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he remains in a critical condition.

Police launched an investigation and Bickershaw Lane was closed between Warrington Road and the junction with Charnock Street and Tenement Street. Traffic diversions are in place.



A 38-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and a 57-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit attempted murder. They remain in custody for questioning.



Enquiries are ongoing and detectives are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.



Det Insp Julie Adams, of Greater Manchester Police's Wigan borough, said: “A man is currently fighting for his life in hospital with his distraught family by his side and it is absolutely vital that we find those responsible.



“I want to stress that we are treating this as an isolated incident and as we are progressing with our enquiries with investigative work being carried out at the scene, road closures are likely to remain in place throughout the day.



“While we have two men in custody, our investigation is still in the early stages and we are urging any witnesses or anyone with any information to get in touch with us as soon as possible.”



Anyone with information should call police on 0161 856 7182 or 101 quoting incident 1983 of December 28, or the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.