Atherton teenager charged after baby girl's death

Two people, including a teenaged girl from the Wigan borough, have been charged after a baby girl died in Radcliffe.



Shortly after 2.25pm on Wednesday 16 October 2019 police were called to reports that a one-year-old girl was injured at a property on Cross Lane.

The pair will appear at Minshull Street Crown Court later this month. Image: CC

Emergency services attended and the girl was taken to hospital where she sadly died despite best efforts of specialist doctors. The girl has has been named locally as Orianna Crilly-Cifrova.

The baby's mother Chelsea Crilly, a 19-year-old from Warwick Road, Atherton, has been charged with causing or allowing the death or serious harm of a child.

Jamie Chadwick, 21 of Cross Lane, Radcliffe has been charged with the murder of a one-year-old girl. It is understood he is not the child's father.

They appeared before Manchester & Salford Magistrates’ Court, today (Saturday 19 October 2019), but entered no pleas to the charges, speaking only to confirm their names and addresses.

They were both refused bail and remanded in custody until their next court appearance, which will be at Minshull Street Crown Court on October 22.

Superintendent Chris Bridge of GMP’s Wigan District said: “This is a truly devastating incident that has led to a one-year-old girl losing her life. Specially trained police officers are with the family and are doing everything they can to support them through this dreadful time."