An inquest has opened into an Atherton baby’s death.

Orianna Crilly-Cifrova, 12 months, died after a fall at a house in Radcliffe, Rochdale Coroner’s Court heard.

Chelsea Crilly, 19, of Warwick Road, Atherton, is charged with causing or allowing the death of her daughter.

Jamie Chadwick, 21, is accused of murder.