Armed thug is jailed for robbery

A man who held a shop worker at knifepoint during a terrifying robbery has been jailed.



Levi Hughes, 25, of Rutland Road, Tyldesley, was sentenced at Bolton Crown Court to seven years and six months in prison after pleading guilty to robbery and affray at a previous hearing.

The court heard how on August 21 last year, Hughes, entered N&D off licence on Wigan Road, Atherton, wearing a balaclava and a pair of white gloves.

He immediately drew a large knife, which he used to threaten a member of staff in to opening the till.

Fearing for her life, the woman opened the till before Hughes fled towards an alleyway to the rear of the shop.

He was subsequently arrested on May 9 this year.

Detective Constable Chris Waddicar, said: “Hughes knew exactly what he was doing when he went in to that shop armed with a large knife.

“He entered the shop with one intention and he used the knife to terrify anyone that stood in between him and the money he set out to steal. Thankfully no-one was injured at the hands of Hughes but this incident could have easily led to devastating consequences.

“The shop worker genuinely feared for her life if she didn’t comply with Hughes’s demands and I am glad that today he has been held accountable for his actions and will spend the next seven and a half years behind bars.”