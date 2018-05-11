Armed robbery at Leigh hotel

A knife-wielding robber threatened a staff member during a break-in at a Leigh hotel.

At around 1.20am on Monday 30 April 2018 three men attempted to break into the Greyhound Sporting Lodge on Warrington Road.

Despite an unsuccessful first attempt, the robbers managed to force their way in and demanded cash while wielding a knife.

They then fled the scene with a quantity of cash and the CCTV system in a bid to cover up their crime.

The man who was holding the knife is described as white, around 6ft 2ins, of medium build and was wearing a grey hoody. He also had a dark coloured scarf covering his face and dark gloves.

The other two men were also wearing hoodies. One was pale grey and the other hoody was black with an Adidas logo on the front.

Detective Constable Christopher Waddicar, from GMP’s Wigan borough, said: “Although the men didn’t physically attack the staff member, he would have been terrified during this ordeal.

“You don’t expect three robbers to threaten you with a knife while you are at work and the victim genuinely feared for his life.

“These men thought by stealing the CCTV they wouldn’t leave any trace but we are carrying out extensive enquiries to identify them.

“If you know anything to do with this robbery or saw a group of men acting suspiciously in the area, then please call police immediately.”

Anyone with any information can contact police by calling 0161 856 7292 quoting incident number 94 of 30 April 2018.

Details can also be passed on anonymously by calling independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 55 111.