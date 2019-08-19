Armed police called to fewer incidents across the region

Armed police are being deployed to fewer incidents in Greater Manchester, figures reveal.

Many police forces across England and Wales are deploying armed officers to more incidents because of rising violent crime and the continued threat of terrorism.

The latest Home Office statistics show GMP conducted 450 armed operations in 2018-19: down five per cent from the previous year, when armed officers attended 472 operations, and 14 per cent from 10 years ago.

At the same time, however, the number of armed officers in the force fell from 296 in 2009 to 215 this year.

Home Office figures show two-fifths of police forces in England and Wales saw a reduction in the number of armed police officers in their ranks over the last year.

This is despite a £143m government grant to increase the numbers and capacity of firearms units.

In five forces, the figure reached a 10-year low. Yet overall, the number of armed officers in the 12 months to March reached 6,653 – the highest number since 2012.

Even though call-outs have increased as well, the National Police Chiefs’ Council said officers only fire weapons as a “last resort”.

Spokesman for armed policing Simon Chesterman said there were only 13 occasions when officers pulled the trigger.

He added: “A mark of the quality of training that armed officers receive is how infrequently they have to use their weapons, and it is a testament to the professionalism of our armed officers that only 0.06 per cent of armed deployments end with a firearm actually being discharged.”

The union representing rank-and-file officers, the Police Federation of England and Wales, shared this view.

Its firearmas lead Steve Hartshorn said: “We need to remain vigilant and support these officers knowing their training is of the highest standard in times of rising violent crime. There is still some way to go nationally in the firearms uplift as they can only recruit from an already diminished pool of officers and carrying a firearm isn’t for everyone.”