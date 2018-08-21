Appeal is issued over baseball bat attack

An appeal has been issued after a car was battered with baseball bats in the early hours.

Police say two men are responsible for the attack on Chapel Street, Leigh, just before 1am on Sunday.

An investigation is underway after the pair got out of a silver Mercedes, parked at traffic lights, and began swinging the bats at a black Volvo C30.

A Greater Manchester Police spokesman said: “The Mercedes then pursued the Volvo for a short distance before crashing on Chapel Street.

“Three occupants of the Mercedes, which enquiries have revealed was stolen, failed to remain at the scene.”

Anyone who saw the incident is being asked to call police on 0161 856 7257, quoting log number 128 of June 19, or the Crimestoppers hotline, in confidence, on 0800 555 111.