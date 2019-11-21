Air rifle, crossbow, drugs and cash seized in Lancaster and Heysham police raids

Drugs, weapons and cash have been recovered by police as part of a major operation aimed at disrupting organised crime groups in Lancaster and Morecambe.

Operation Penne was a week-long campaign by Lancashire Police targeting criminal gangs bringing heroin and cocaine into the area.

Between November 11 and November 17, officers executed warrants at two addresses in Lancaster and another in Heysham, with cash, drugs and weapons – including a crossbow and air rifle – seized.

The operation followed intelligence suggesting drugs gangs from cities were expanding their operations into the areas, using violence to drive out local dealers and exploiting children and vulnerable people to sell drugs – also known as County Lines.

Det Insp Abi Finch-Hall, of Lancashire Police, said: “Operation Penne has been an intelligence-led operation to target individuals dealing drugs in Lancaster and Morecambe.

“Drugs can cause misery for communities, not only for the people who take drugs but also for residents who live in areas where drug activity is taking place.

“Lancashire Constabulary is committed to tackling those who supply drugs across the county.

“We will not tolerate individuals who supply drugs in Lancaster and Morecambe and we will arrest and prosecute those who choose to actively sell drugs.”