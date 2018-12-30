Abram murder probe: Victim Billy Livesley was 'one in a million'

The family of 21-year-old Billy Livesley has been "destroyed" by his death, his grieving mother said in an emotional tribute.



A murder investigation is under way after father-to-be Billy, from Platt Bridge, died in hospital on Saturday evening.

Balloons and flowers were left on Bickershaw Lane for Billy

Emergency services were called at 9.35pm on Friday to reports he had been assaulted outside a house on Bickershaw Lane in Abram.

Related: Abram murder probe: Balloon release planned for 'brilliant lad'

Read more: Murder investigation under way as man injured in 'horrendous attack' dies



In a moving statement released via the police, Billy's mother Sylvia said: "Billy was one in a million. Those responsible haven’t just killed my son, they have destroyed me and our entire family.

“We will always love him and he will always be my baby.

“Billy was loved by everyone who knew him, especially his brothers, his girlfriend Leah and all of the family.

“His little brother Teddy, niece Ivy and nephew Bailey idolised him and we will all miss him so much.”

Loved ones have been paying tribute to Billy on social media and thousands of pounds have been donated to two online appeals set up to raise money for his funeral.

A statement on one of the websites says: "We have decided to set up this page to help his family and friends give him the send off that he truly deserves, as this is such a massive shock to us all which no one was prepared for.

"Billy was a lovely kind genuine lad with a full life ahead of him including his 22nd birthday in only 8 days time and a baby on the way. For anyone who was lucky enough to have the pleasure in meeting him would tell you that he was one of the most down to earth lads who always had a grin on his face.

"He was loved by all his friends,family and girlfriend and has left a massive hole in everyone’s heart."

Donations in memory of Billy can be made via GoFundMe and JustGiving.

A 38-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and has since been released with no further action.

A 57-year-old man arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit attempted murder remains in custody for questioning.

Police are continuing to investigate and anyone with information is asked to call them on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.