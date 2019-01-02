Abram murder probe: Man arrested as five properties are raided by police

Detectives investigating the murder of a young father-to-be have executed warrants at five properties in the borough and made an arrest.



A murder investigation was launched after 21-year-old Billy Livesley died on Saturday, a day after being found on Bickershaw Lane in Abram with serious injuries.

Billy Livesley died on Saturday

Related: Murder probe continues into death of father-to-be Billy Livesley

Read more: Abram murder probe: Victim Billy Livesley was 'one in a million'



Police executed five warrants earlier today at properties in the Hindley, Bamfurlong, Ince and Platt Bridge areas.

A 31-year-old man was arrested in Hindley on suspicion of murder and is currently in police custody for questioning.

Det Chief Insp Stuart Wilkinson, of Greater Manchester Police's major incident team, said: “It has been five days since this incident took place and our investigation continues to move at a fast pace.

“We have made significant strides during this time, which has resulted in five warrants being executed this morning along with the arrest of a man on suspicion of murder. He remains in custody and will be questioned by detectives later today.

“Our enquiries remain ongoing and I want to continue to urge anybody with information about the incident to please get in touch.”

Two other men were earlier arrested as part of the investigation.

A 38-year-old man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder was released with no further action, while a 57-year-old man arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit attempted murder was released under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 0161 856 9908 or 101, quoting incident 1983 of December 28, or the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.