Abram murder probe: Large shrine as loved ones pay tribute to Billy Livesley

Football shirts, balloons, flowers and photographs are among the many items left at a makeshift shrine for Billy Livesley.
Loved ones continue to go to Bickershaw Lane in Abram to pay their respects to the 21-year-old, who died on Saturday evening.
Among the tributes are a host of heartbreaking cards and letters for Billy, from Platt Bridge.
The father-to-be will also be remembered at a charity rugby match and balloon release on Saturday afternoon at Rose Bridge Rugby Club, ahead of what would have been his 22nd birthday on Sunday.
A murder investigation was launched after Billy died from a severe head injury.
He was found with fatal injuries on Bickershaw Lane on Friday evening and despite being treated in hospital, he died the following day.
A 57-year-old man arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit attempted murder was questioned by the police and released under investigation.
A 38-year-old man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder was released with no further action.