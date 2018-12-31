Abram murder probe: Large shrine as loved ones pay tribute to Billy Livesley

Football shirts, balloons, flowers and photographs are among the many items left at a makeshift shrine for Billy Livesley.



Loved ones continue to go to Bickershaw Lane in Abram to pay their respects to the 21-year-old, who died on Saturday evening.

Flowers and balloons are among the tributes left for Billy Livesley

Among the tributes are a host of heartbreaking cards and letters for Billy, from Platt Bridge.

The father-to-be will also be remembered at a charity rugby match and balloon release on Saturday afternoon at Rose Bridge Rugby Club, ahead of what would have been his 22nd birthday on Sunday.

One of the emotional messages left for Billy

A murder investigation was launched after Billy died from a severe head injury.

He was found with fatal injuries on Bickershaw Lane on Friday evening and despite being treated in hospital, he died the following day.

A 57-year-old man arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit attempted murder was questioned by the police and released under investigation.

A 38-year-old man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder was released with no further action.

A signed football shirt is among the tributes