Abram murder probe: Balloon release planned for 'brilliant lad'

Tributes have been paid to a man who died after being injured in a "horrendous" attack.



A murder investigation has been launched after 21-year-old William Livesley, known as Billy, died on Saturday evening.

Emergency services were called to Bickershaw Lane in Abram at 9.35pm on Friday to reports he had been assaulted, but he died in hospital the following day.

Loved ones have taken to social media to pay their respects to Billy, who lived in Platt Bridge.

A balloon release is being organised for Sunday, January 6 to mark what would have been his 22nd birthday.

A tribute on Facebook from Abram FC said: "R.I.P. billy livesley, you were brilliant on the pitch and a brilliant lad off the pitch, thoughts and prayers go out to family and friends...."

Julie Boyd Webster said: "RIP billy x wot a shame x lovely lad xx"

Gavin Clements New said: "RIP Billy Livesley can’t believe it way to young fly high mate"

Lisa Lorraine said: "Devastated isn’t the word no words can describe fly high u will never ever be forgotten lad one of platt bridge and IRB LEGENDS X💔💔💔"

Elly-May Metcalfe said: "Full of Wigan is In Total Shock!!! 😢 Fly High Billy Lad Absloutly Heartbreaking!! Thoughts are with all family and friends At This Terrible Time Rest in Paradise Bill 💔💔💔"

Shaun Boylan said: "...now it’s al gone Billy Livesley u will b sadly missed u had a great talent in rugby it came to u with ease wil always remember u lad fly high intill we meet agan RIP ❤️❤️"

Grace Roberts said: "Can’t stop thinking about it. Fly high Billy Livesley"

Danny Urmstom said: "Rip billy lad my thoughts and prayers going out to Scott family and friends at this devastating time godbless you al"