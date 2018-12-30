Abram murder probe: Arrested man released under investigation

A man fatally injured in a serious assault died from a significant head injury, a post-mortem examination has revealed.

Billy Livesley, 21, from Platt Bridge, was rushed to hospital in a critical condition after emergency services were called to reports of an assault on Bickershaw Lane, Abram, shortly after 9.35pm on Friday.

He died from his injuries on Saturday evening and a Home Office post-mortem examination has now been carried out.

Police had been questioning a 57-year-old man arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit attempted murder and he has now been released under investigation.

A 38-year-old man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder was earlier released with no further action.

A murder investigation is under way and police are urging anyone with information about what happened to contact them.

Det Ch Insp Stuart Wilkinson, of Greater Manchester Police's major incident team, said: “This was a horrific attack on a young man who has tragically lost his life at the hands of others.

“We have specialist officers supporting Billy’s family who have understandably been left completely devastated by this and my thoughts are very much with them at this incredibly difficult time.

“Detectives have been working tirelessly throughout the weekend alongside forensics and specialist officers to piece together the circumstances surrounding this horrendous incident and to ensure that those responsible are held to account.

“I would like to thank the community for their assistance and support so far and would implore anyone with any information, no matter how small or insignificant it might seem, to get in touch as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information should call police on 0161 856 9908 or 101, quoting incident 1983 of December 28, or the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.