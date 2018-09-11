Crews called to Hindley prison after inmate starts fire in cell

Fire crews were called to Hindley prison this afternoon after an inmate started a fire in his cell using electrical wires.

Firefighters from Hindley attended the jail to reports of a cell fire at around 3.30pm.

On arrival crews aired the room of smoke but did not have to tackle flames as the fire had been extinguished by prison officers.

Crew manager Luke McDiarmid said: "The prisoner had set fire to papers and magazines.

"He had ripped the light switch off the wall and managed to get to the electrics behind it, using them to ignite the paper."

No one was injured in the incident and paramedics were not required to attend the prison.