Council announces new stray dog service for borough

Stray dogs found in Wigan will now be homed at a kennelling facility in Lowton after taking the service in-house.

Dogs will be homed at Bancroft Kennels and Cattery while council officers reunite them with their owners.

Wigan Council, who used to send stray dogs to Leigh Cats and Dogs Home, recently created its own pest control and dog warden service with officers based in local communities who will be collecting any stray dogs.

This combined service will provide fully trained pest and dog control officers with the expertise to deliver quality and responsive services across the full extent of the borough.

Bancroft Kennels opened in November 2008 and is a family-run, full licensed boarding kennel set in six acres of open countryside.

Janet Foster from Bancroft Kennels and Cattery, said: “We are really looking forward to working with Wigan Council. Our primary focus, as a family run business, is looking after animals in our care; the welfare of the dogs will always be paramount for us and being an establishment that promotes volunteering and nurturing community members feel that we are in a good position to deliver to the highest standard on this contract.”

Cllr Carl Sweeney, cabinet member for environment at Wigan Council, said: “We’re delighted to be working with Bancroft Kennels and Cattery for our new service.

“Our dedicated officers will be out and about in local communities so they can quickly collect any stray dogs that have been secured by the public and take them to Bancroft while we reunite them with their owner.”

The new contract with Bancroft kennels commenced on Friday 1st June.