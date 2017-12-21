Council announces its festive period bin collection rota

It will be easier to recycle right, recycle more over the Christmas period with extended opening times at the borough’s largest recycling centre.

Kirkless Household Waste Recycling Centre in Ince will be open from 8am to 8pm from Wednesday to Saturday December 27 to 30 and Tuesday to Friday January 2 to 5.

Normal opening hours will be in place at Chanters and Slag Lane recycling centres.

All three recycling centres will be closed on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day.

Residents are reminded that all sites are exceptionally busy over the festive period, particularly in peak hours between 10am and 3pm, so please visit outside of these hours to avoid queues.

To reduce queues further over this busy period residents can also help by pre-sorting their recycling at home before they get on site. For example black bags of waste can contain wrapping paper and cardboard that could be pre-sorted for recycling.

Residents are also reminded of the changes to bin collections over Christmas.

There will be no bin collections on Boxing Day.

All bin collections from December 26 will be moved forward by one day.

If your usual collection is Tuesday December 26 your bin will be collected on Wednesday December 27. And so it continues for the rest of the week with folk having their bins a day later than usual ending with the normal Friday collection’s being made on Saturday December 30.

Collections will return to normal on Tuesday January 2.

There will be no green bin collections again this year from December 26 to January 9 so the crews can concentrate on collecting the other bins at the busiest time of year. Green collections will return to normal on Tuesday January 9.

Residents are reminded to follow their bin calendar if they are unsure of the changes. It can be checked online if you do not have a printed copy.

For more information about the recycling centres and opening times visit www.wigan.gov.uk/recycling