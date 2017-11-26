Could you help make someone’s Christmas?

A Leigh charity is appealing for the public’s help to give deprived families a magical Christmas.



Compassion In Action, based in Patrick House, aims to help less-fortunate people and those in crisis.

Volunteers are hoping to make to up the ante this year with its Christmas toy and dinner appeal, with the goal of reaching as many needy families as possible in 2017.

Last year, volunteers worked tirelessly to arrange the delivery of gifts and food hampers donated by the public, to more than 390 families in need.

Kirsty Andrews, office manager at the Leigh Road charity hub, said: “Every year at Christmas we receive many referrals for families and deliver food hampers free of charge including Christmas lunch and presents for every child throughout the borough.

“Our referrals are at an all-time high and we need as many donations of food and toys possible for the benefit of the local families in our community.”

After last year’s astounding achievement, in which 450 presents were put under trees in the borough, the group thanked the public for an “overwhelming response”.

Staff hope to be able to cater for the growing number of families in need this year, and are encouraging people to donate whatever gifts they can.

A recent appeal says that “all new, unwrapped toys and gifts for all ages are welcome and will be distributed in time for Christmas” within the borough.

Compassion In Action volunteers will gather from December 11 to 15 at Patrick House to wrap the presents, which will then be delivered by another set of volunteers in time for Christmas day, along with a food hamper.

For more information or to arrange a gift collection call 01942 418 830. Alternatively gift donations can be made to Compassion in Action, Patrick House, 58 Leigh Road, Leigh, WN71QR.